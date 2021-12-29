181649
183113
Kelowna  

KSS student and local physician bring smiles to kids and staff at KGH

Student, doctor spread cheer

- | Story: 355733

A Kelowna Secondary student and local physician brought smiles and cheer to kids and staff at KGH on Christmas Eve.

“In the fall, Jenae, came to me with this wonderful idea,” says Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk, Interior Health physician and a family friend of Jenae’s who has also spent time as a patient in the hospital over the holiday season.

“We know what it’s like not to be home for Christmas and wanted to bring a little surprise and joy to the kids staying at KGH this holiday season.”

Having received permission from the unit, KSS student Jenae and Dr. van Duyvendyk wheeled a wagon overflowing with gifts to the paediatric unit of KGH and delivered toy surprises to kids and their families on the morning of December 24.

“I just wanted to bring a little joy and cheer to kids when they might need it the most,” says Jenae.

“I know from experience what it’s like to spend the holidays in a hospital bed and I thought this would be a nice surprise and distraction for these kids.”

Jenae’s generosity resulted in smiles, giggles, and squeals of delight emanating from the KGH paediatric unit, lifting spirits and brightening everyone’s day – including the wonderful KGH staff working on the unit on Christmas Eve.

“We are so blessed to have young philanthropists like Jenae in our community, who want to give back,” says Dr. Vanduyvendyk. “Giving truly does change everything.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

184738
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
179737


184129


Real Estate
4594926
2645 Ethel Street
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,000
more details
186133


186138


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tess
Tess Kelowna SPCA >


184128


180976


Kanye West buys house across street from Kim

Showbiz
Kanye West has bought a house across the street from Kim Kardashian. Although the former couple – who have four children...
Wednesday Awesomeness
Galleries
This gallery is packed with random awesomeness.
Wednesday Awesomeness (2)
Galleries
How to open a door – Finnish instructional video from 1979
Must Watch
This video has subtitles. Be sure to enable them if you...
Holiday present prank
Must Watch
Holiday present prank gives Grandma’s items back.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
182862