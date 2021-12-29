KSS student and local physician bring smiles to kids and staff at KGH

Photo: KGH

A Kelowna Secondary student and local physician brought smiles and cheer to kids and staff at KGH on Christmas Eve.



“In the fall, Jenae, came to me with this wonderful idea,” says Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk, Interior Health physician and a family friend of Jenae’s who has also spent time as a patient in the hospital over the holiday season.

“We know what it’s like not to be home for Christmas and wanted to bring a little surprise and joy to the kids staying at KGH this holiday season.”

Having received permission from the unit, KSS student Jenae and Dr. van Duyvendyk wheeled a wagon overflowing with gifts to the paediatric unit of KGH and delivered toy surprises to kids and their families on the morning of December 24.



“I just wanted to bring a little joy and cheer to kids when they might need it the most,” says Jenae.

“I know from experience what it’s like to spend the holidays in a hospital bed and I thought this would be a nice surprise and distraction for these kids.”



Jenae’s generosity resulted in smiles, giggles, and squeals of delight emanating from the KGH paediatric unit, lifting spirits and brightening everyone’s day – including the wonderful KGH staff working on the unit on Christmas Eve.



“We are so blessed to have young philanthropists like Jenae in our community, who want to give back,” says Dr. Vanduyvendyk. “Giving truly does change everything.”