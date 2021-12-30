Bobcat spotted frequenting Hall Road area in Kelowna

Contributed

Kelowna resident Lani Ree says a bobcat has made itself a little too comfortable in her neighbourhood.

Ree says she has been watching a bobcat in the Hall Road area for the last month.

"It has been hanging out quite a bit. So I decided to set up the camera," she said.

The bobcat visited back-to-back nights.

"I have video of it hanging out around 4:30 a.m. until about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The night before it got a paw through my chicken coop."

"I hear a loud noise and the chickens were freaking out. I thought something had gotten into the coop and saw on the video that the bobcat's paw got through."

She had to make repairs on the coop the next day.

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society says bobcats are very common in the Okanagan, especially if there are birds such as domestic chickens or other small pets on the property.

While it may not be as common to see a bobcat, it is important to remember to admire them from afar as they can be dangerous if they feel threatened.