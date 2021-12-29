Man found dead downtown Kelowna amid cold snap

Photo: File photo Queensway Exchange

The Kelowna RCMP say a man was found dead downtown on Tuesday night amid freezing temperatures.

City of Kelowna bylaw was conducting a well-being check on a group of homeless residents just before 11 p.m. in the 1400-block of Pandosy Street, near the Queensway Bus Loop.

The officers located a 34-year-old man who was unresponsive.

According to the RCMP, bylaw members immediately began life-saving measures on the man by administering CPR as well as naloxone. Paramedics transported the man to Kelowna General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the cause of death is not yet known but is not considered suspicious.

"In the past week, our frontline officers as well as officers from our Community Safety Unit (CSU) and our partners in Bylaw Services, have been conducting well-being checks for those who are out in the cold. This includes finding shelter beds, assisting in the coordination of transportation to shelters and providing warm clothing," said Cpl. Tammy Lobb of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Officers within our CSU get to know our marginalized clients who are living on the streets and they are deeply saddened with this loss. Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time," Lobb added.

The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.