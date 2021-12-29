Kelowna COVID protest leader charged with 2 counts of assault

Photo: Rob Gibson David Lindsay, organizer of Kelowna's anti-mask and anti-lockdown protests, speaking at a protest outside the Kelowna CBC last year

The longtime leader of the anti-lockdown movement in Kelowna is facing criminal charges.

David Lindsay has been charged with two counts of assault for an incident that is alleged to have occurred on Aug. 19, 2021 in Kelowna.

Court documents identify the victims as two men, believed to be a Paladin security guard and an Interior Health manager.

The charges were approved by Crown prosecutors on Dec. 8, 2021 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Court documents indicate Lindsay turned himself in to the Kelowna RCMP on Dec. 20.

His release conditions include not going within 100 metres of any Interior Health building unless travelling past in a vehicle or seeking medical care. He also must not contact either victim in the case.

Lindsay has been leading anti-science and anti-lockdown protests in Kelowna since the very early days of the pandemic. The Interior Health building on Kelowna’s Doyle Avenue has been a frequent target, in addition to local media organizations and schools.

He also organizes weekly rallies in Stuart Park, which have resulted in him being subjected to dozens of bylaw fines from the City of Kelowna.

Lindsay is due back in court on the assault charges for a hearing to vary his bail conditions on Dec. 31 with another appearance set for Feb. 17, 2022.

He will also appear in court in Penticton on Jan. 26, 2022 for a hearing related to two public health fines for “failing to wear a face covering in an indoor public space” and “abusive or belligerent behavior.” Those tickets were issued Dec. 28, 2020 in Penticton.

Lindsay, who resides in Penticton, has gained a considerable following in Kelowna as a result of the pandemic. He has spent most of his life on the fringes of society, often profiting off the gullible.

Lindsay has lost dozens of civil and criminal court cases in which he made pseudolegal arguments and has been declared a vexatious litigant in B.C., meaning he cannot initiate a lawsuit without a judge’s permission. He has served prison time for failing to pay taxes.

He continues to host paid seminars on how to privately file criminal charges, a Freeman-on-the-land tactic adopted by the anti-vaccine movement across Canada that has seen protesters “serve” various officials with bogus legal documents. In 2012, Lindsay was named in a legal judgement as one of Canada’s leading “gurus” on pseudolegal arguments.

He could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.