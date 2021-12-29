New temporary shelter almost ready to open in Kelowna

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna's Gospel Mission says even at a dangerous -20 C, they have been forced to turn people away.

Those people end up trying to keep warm on the streets, sometimes with fatal consequences.

Kelowna Gospel Mission’s shelter manager Phil Whatman says all beds are full, including at the Kinsman Shelter.

"We turned away eight at Leon and six at Doyle. We have been directing people to go to the outdoor site where they pick people up to bring into Kinsman. They are mostly sleeping downtown outside," Whatman said.

In the wake of the frigid temperatures, the Gospel Mission says they are hard at work preparing another temporary overnight shelter at Kelowna's Unitarian church on Bertram.

"The mats are there. Everything is pretty much ready to go. The biggest thing is finding staff for it," Whatman said. "We will need three staff a shift and we have three shifts. It is four on four off."

The church was made available to the Gospel Mission in mid-December. The new temporary overnight shelter is expected to have up to 25 beds. Whatman says he is hopeful the shelter will be open for January 4.

Those that would like to volunteer can email [email protected].