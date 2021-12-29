Two Okanagan residents named to Order of Canada

Photo: Contributed David Ross Fitzpatrick and Margo Lainne Greenwood.

Two Okanagan residents have been honoured with one of Canada's highest civilian awards – the Order of Canada.

Wednesday morning, the Governor General of Canada announced 135 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including Kelowna's David Ross Fitzpatrick and Vernon's Margo Lainne Greenwood.

The Order of Canada was created in 1967, to honour “people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations and whose compassion unites our communities.”

“These most recent nominees to the Order of Canada are shining examples of the commitment and outstanding contributions Canadians have made to the well-being of communities throughout this land, whether it be social, environmental, scientific, economic, cultural or related to mental and physical health,” said Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.

Fitzpatrick was born in the Okanagan in 1933 and worked in the tree fruit industry, before going on to develop companies in aerospace, and resource extraction. He returned to the Okanagan in 1986 and founded CedarCreek Estate Winery, which he sold in 2014. He also served in the Senate of Canada from 1998 to 2008. He is now the proprietor and chairman of the Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards at Greata Ranch.

Fitzpatrick was awarded the Order of Canada “for his lifelong dedication to the cultural and economic development of the Okanagan, and for his leadership and conservation efforts in the region.”

Greenwood, an indigenous scholar of Cree ancestry, is a professor of First Nations Studies and Education at the University of Northern British Columbia.

She has taught in Vernon and on the Neskonlith # 3 Reserve just outside of Salmon Arm.

She was named “Academic of the Year” by the Confederation of University Faculty Associations of British Columbia in 2010 for her work on Aboriginal health for UNICEF and she is also Vice-President of Aboriginal Health for the Northern Health Authority and Academic Leader of the National Collaborating Centre for Aboriginal Health.

Greenwood was awarded the Order of Canada “for her scholarship as a professor of early childhood education, and for her transformational leadership in Indigenous health policy.”

