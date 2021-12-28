Living Things Festival returns to Kelowna next month

184867
A public art display questioning capitalism will be part of the Living Things Festival when it returns to Kelowna next month for its sixth year.

The event will run Jan. 14 to 30, 2022, featuring a lineup of “shows, performances and experiences as artists from France, Montreal, Vancouver, the USA, and the Okanagan Valley deliver new work in theatre, music, dance, performance art and more.”

Performances will be in downtown Kelowna at the Mary Irwin Theatre, the Black Box Theatre, and outdoors in front of the Rotary Centre for the Arts. All relevant public health guidance in relation to COVID-19 will be observed.

The event is organized by UBCO’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies (FCCS) and Kelowna’s Inner Fish Performance Co.

Neil Cadger, organizer and FCCS associate professor of interdisciplinary performance, hopes the festival will brighten dark winter days.

"Over the past 18 months, the power of live performance has become even more valuable. With every Living Things Festival, we aim to deliver experiences that inspire, entertain and provoke thought and conversation. Living Things 2022 is designed to brighten your January, and I hope our great community here in Kelowna will join us to see some fabulous performers," he said.

The full lineup and tickets can be found here.

