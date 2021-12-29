4.85% tax increase proposed in Lake Country

Photo: District of Lake Country

The District of Lake Country is proposing a 4.85% tax increase next year.

The municipality says it needs to spend more money on road maintenance, with a new contract being responsible for 1.57% of that increase.

Inflation is being attributed to 1.15% of the proposed increase, while an RCMP staff increase (0.89%), IT services contract (0.64%), fire services contact (0.43%) and École H.S. Grenda maintenance increases (0.17%) also factor in.

In all, property taxes are proposed to increase by $90.68 for the typical home valued at $760,000.

“With severe weather events becoming increasingly frequent and the safety of the community being paramount, the need to plan for additional snow clearing of both roads and sidewalks is necessary. In addition, the District is responsible for de-icing, street sweeping, and maintenance of gravel roads, while continuously ensuring established levels of service are maintained. These services all come with a cost,” the municipality said in a statement.

Lake County approved in 2020 the addition of five new RCMP officers, with half the cost rolled into the 2020 budget while the other half was payed down this year.

Currently the Lake Country detachment has 14 RCMP members. In 2021 the collective agreement for the RCMP was ratified resulting in a 23.7% wage increase over six years. RCMP wages and wage increases are to be budgeted by the municipality they support.

The capital budget includes spending on the Woodsdale Cultural Centre & Nature Park ($733K), an amenity building at Oyama Isthmus Park ($280K) and a handful of road improvements.

The full budget can be viewed here.

Council will debate the budget on Jan. 4 at 4:30 p.m.