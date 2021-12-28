RCMP called to Kelowna's airport as flight delay frustrations boil over

Photo: Contributed RCMP were called to Kelowna's airport on Monday over flight delay frustrations.

Tempers flared Monday at Kelowna International Airport to the point that RCMP had to be called.

While the airport saw numerous minor delays as a result of weather, WestJet flight 460 Kelowna to Calgary struggled mightily to get off the ground.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 4 p.m. did not take off until 12:53 a.m. on Tuesday.

Scott Cameron said he arrived at the airport at 2 p.m. in advance of the flight. But as the flight was repeatedly delayed, and with little information shared with waiting passengers, travelers began “bombarding” the lone WestJet employee on staff past 7 p.m. with questions the frontline worker didn’t have answers to.

“She was on the verge of tears,” he said.

Cameron said a more senior WestJet employee then came out to face the frustrated travellers, but became overwhelmed herself, felt surrounded and ended up calling the police.

He said the RCMP arrived to mediate and ended up staying for over an hour.

The Kelowna RCMP says officers were called to the airport at 12:20 a.m. by an airline to "to stand by and keep the peace as there were several passengers in the airport who had experienced flight delays and cancellations."

"Officers attended and all passengers were compliant, there were no incidents reported," said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

Cameron described WestJet’s communication with passengers during the ordeal as “zero.” Some travellers simply gave up and left the airport, while Cameron waited on hold with customer service for 2.5 hours before hanging up in frustration.

“How am I supposed to fix any of this if I can’t get through” to customer service, Cameron said he asked WestJet staff at the airport.

The employees, equally frustrated, shrugged and suggested trying to phone the airline was a futile effort.

After eight delays, passengers boarded a plane shortly after midnight, only to be told on the tarmac by the captain that the crews had “timed out” and a new one was needed.

By the time Cameron landed in Calgary at 3:13 a.m., he lost use of the hotel room he had booked for his layover and had just a few hours prior to boarding his flight to his final destination.

WestJet spokesperson Morgan Bell says they apologize to guests who had travel plans impacted by the flight.

“This type of creeping delay followed by a cancellation is extremely challenging for our guests, crew and agents,” Bell said.

“Unfortunately this flight was originally delayed for connecting crew and then again prior to departure for maintenance. Unfortunately the cold temperatures affected the aircraft start, which led to the extended maintenance delay and ultimate cancellation as the maintenance team worked to repair the issue.”

Bell said once the cancellation was confirmed, WestJet “accommodated guests with hotels, meal and taxi vouchers as soon as possible and alternative flight options were arranged as expediently as possible.”

Cameron, however, said he saw none of that. He said he’s understanding that flights can be delayed, but providing waiting travellers with basic information would go a long ways.

According to airline data company Cirium, Canada's largest airlines canceled hundreds of flights between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26 of this year.

Flair Airlines canceled nine per cent of its scheduled flights during the period while WestJet Airlines Ltd. canceled seven per cent of its flights.

Air Canada canceled four per cent of its scheduled flights during the period.

The proportion of canceled flights was significantly higher than earlier in December, when the cancellation rate for major carriers hovered around one to two per cent, and also higher than the same period during 2019's pre-pandemic holiday season.

South of the border, U.S. airlines have reported canceling significant numbers of flights in the past week because of staff shortages tied to the Omicron variant. Both Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said the nationwide spike in cases this week has impacted flight crews and left carriers short-staffed.

But in Canada, airlines say weather has caused more holiday travel disruptions than COVID-19 so far this year.

With files from The Canadian Press

*This story was updated at 3:10 p.m. to include comment from the Kelowna RCMP.