Kelowna-founded plant-based marketplace grows in $6M deal

Photo: Contributed Vejii CEO Kory Zelickson

A Kelowna-based online marketplace focusing on plant-based foods is growing.

Vejii announced last week it is acquiring American company VEDGEco in a $6.25 million deal.

“VEDGEco launched as one of the first online wholesale platforms dedicated to providing restaurants and independent grocers with a large selection of high-quality plant-based options,” said Kelowna resident Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii.

“This meant that small business owners could at last gain access to a large selection of plant-based products and ingredients without the requirements that typical larger national distributors have in place, such as large minimum order sizes.”

Vejii says the deal will “significantly augment” the marketplace’s offering of brands. The company lists plant-based and sustainable-living products from hundreds of vendors.

“We heard consistently from the brands that we serve that they were seeking to make the leap from e-commerce, to grocery and foodservice distribution. This could mean shipping samples, managing broker relationships, or gaining access to those restaurants and grocers not served by the larger wholesalers,” added Zelickson.

“We already work with our brand partners on a business-to-consumer ("B2C") strategy through our marketplace, but now we can also help our brand partners get access to distribution in local restaurants and grocers, expanding Vejii’s capabilities from just B2C to also include B2B and food service.”

Vejii is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and is trading at 20 cents a share.