Your photos: Deep freeze sets in over Thompson-Okanagan

A deep-freeze has arrived in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Temperatures plummeted over the weekend and stayed well below seasonal averages due to a blast of arctic air hanging over Western Canada.

Difference in temperatures between the air and lakes in the Okanagan Valley resulted in captivating cloud formations while deep snow turned other areas into winter wonderlands.

These are some of the most captivating photos captured by Castanet readers over the past few days. Kudos to the couple who were photographed nordic skiing in Kelowna's City Park!

The full December reader gallery can be viewed here.

