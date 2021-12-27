City of Kelowna lifts snow-route parking ban

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has lifted its snow-route parking ban.

The ban was put into place on Dec. 25 in advance of snowfall.

Even with the lift of the parking ban, residents are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road when it snows as it helps plows clear from curb to curb safely and quickly.

Details on snow-route parking bans are here.

The city clears and de-ices municipal streets including snow routes by their priority classification.

Priority one includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive. Priority two includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centers and emergency vehicle stations. Priority three includes local roads in neighbourhoods and priority four includes remaining lanes. Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the Provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.??