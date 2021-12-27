Search crews find body of snowboarder missing at Big White

Photo: North Shore SAR A helicopter from North Shore SAR was sent to Big White overnight to help with a search for a missing snowboarder.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

The body of the overdue snowboarder has been located.

RCMP say search and rescue volunteers and Big White Ski Patrol located the man’s body late Monday morning.

A recovery effort is now underway with the help from the Penticton and District Search and Rescue’s helicopter.

“The man’s next of kin has been notified and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb in a statement.

The Kelowna RCMP thanked search volunteers from the Central and South Okanagan who assisted in the search. The man’s identity was not revealed and no further updates are expected.

ORIGINAL 8:40 a.m.

A search effort is resuming this morning as crews attempt to locate a snowboarder missing out of bounds at Big White Ski Resort.

Resort senior vice president Michael J Ballingall says they were contacted by RCMP about a missing person at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The missing man, 42, had been riding out of bounds with a friend in the Gem Lake area. At about 1:30 p.m., the man and his friend got on the Gem Lake Express chairlift.

“The gentleman that's currently missing wanted to do one more run out of bounds, the other friend wanted to stay inbounds and that's the last that he saw him,” Ballingall said.

A sweep of the resort found the missing man’s car in the Gem Lake parking lot.

RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue staged a ground search at Nichols gravel pit between Gem Lake and Highway 33. Crews used snowmobiles and called in a helicopter from North Shore Search and Rescue.

That helicopter, which is fitted with night vision capabilities, was eventually called off due to low cloud cover. The ground search was then called off at 1 a.m. due to high avalanche danger.

The search resumed at first light on Monday.

Ballingall says they are “very concerned” about the situation.

“If you're gonna go skiing today, stay in bounds. It’s cold, dress for the weather,” he said, explaining the temperatures on the mountain depending on where you are range from -21 C to -27 C.

The avalanche danger rating in the alpine in the Kootenay-Boundary is listed as “considerable.” But locally, Ballingall described the avalanche danger out of bounds around Big White as “extreme.”