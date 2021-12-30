Local police and politicians expressed frustrations with justice system in 2021

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2021. Today, for our Legal Story of the Year, we look at how local police and politicians have called for criminal justice reform, given the revolving-door system that sees prolific offenders back on the streets.

Police in the Interior expressed frustration this year with the “catch and release” framework they've had to work within, which sees officers repeatedly arresting repeat offenders.

During a press conference in October, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said police were forced to release a murder suspect from custody without any conditions, after the BC Prosecution Service declined to immediately lay the RCMP's recommended first-degree murder charge.

Supt. Triance said the Crown instead decided to wait for the completion of the full RCMP investigation, leaving the 54-year-old suspect free in the community.

More than seven weeks after the killing, Billie Jo Bennett was charged with second-degree murder and arrested in Kamloops.

“I find that concerning, absolutely, because there are no conditions imposed on this individual,” Supt. Triance said in October. “And yet I understand that my partners at the BC Prosecution Service are acting within the directives of their policies.”

In a December conversation with Castanet, she noted one individual in the community has been "arrested and/or dealt with" more than 20 times in the past month alone.

“There's been court decisions, that when we put that individual before the court, they're not necessarily being met with charge approval, and/or bail variations are happening," she said. "Because that is how the judicial system is dealing with those particular persistent offenders in this day and age.”

She said police are having to deal with many prolific offenders with complex mental health needs who aren't getting the help they need.

“If we talk about the incarceration of [people with] complex social issues, it's not the answer. In the absence of a healthcare facility or an incarceration facility – a remand centre – police are left in this catch-and-release cycle where we are dealing with people in the society and we do not have the systems before us to address these matters,” she said back in October.

“It's the job of the police to ensure safety in our communities and when my officers are responding to these calls for service, I have grave concerns about the limitations of our systems and the policies and directives which we must operate within.

“As police officers, this is a very frustrating situation to be in, as we look at the two systems that we must operate between, and increasingly deal with people at large in our society who have complex and concurrent mental health or criminal matters that are affecting the way that we can keep our community safe.”

And the concerns are not constrained to Kelowna. During a presentation to council in June, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky blamed the city's rising property crime on changes in the justice system.

"I think that trend, in my opinion, will continue, only because of some of the changes ... in the court system – charge approval standards, bail, case law, policy decisions – all of which is beyond our control,” he said. “But it is being felt, certainly by us.

“We will arrest somebody three or four times sometimes and they are released waiting for court appearances before they are actually held, and when they are convicted, if they are convicted, much lesser sentences ... It’s mandated now, through B.C. prosecution service, that they must consider alternatives to jail. So collectively, all those things are having an impact on how effective we are in being able to hold people accountable.”

Supt. Triance pointed to the City of Kelowna's Community Safety Plan as a step in the right direction. The five-year “action plan” to address crime in the city was initially scheduled to be completed in the spring of this past year, but the latest estimate has pushed it back a full year.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran also expressed concerns with the revolving door system of justice seen locally and across the country.

"There is frustration that, if someone does a crime and they are charged, are they even spending time in jail? And if so, what does that process look like in terms of getting them the help they need if they have mental health or addiction issues," Basran said in November.

"There are a number of questions council is asking because, it's pretty evident that what we are doing as a community - that means all levels of government and society in general - is not working. There has to be systemic change."

During a Nov. 15 council meeting, Basran noted his concerns again, highlighting a Nov. 9 incident where a teenager was severely beaten and robbed while riding his bike on the Rail Trail in the middle of the day.

"Council is frustrated, our citizens and businesses are frustrated. Crime is increasing as people continue to be released by the criminal justice system without adequate consequences or adequate care," said Basran.

"The current catch and release cycle and subsequent increase in crime in Kelowna, and across the province, are the responsibility of higher levels of government. Municipalities cannot continue to keep increasing funding at the current rate for any effective band aid solutions."

Meanwhile, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said in October that his city is in “crisis mode” when it comes to crime and community safety.

“I understand there are social issues, mental health issues, addiction issues, and housing issues," Vassilaki said.

"We want to continue to assist in finding solutions for all those who are less fortunate. Our crisis, however, is separating out those in need [from] those who are deliberately abusing the system using the life of crime, for profit, using the tools of fear, and the intimidation, comfortable that their actions have no consequences."

Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter says it's frustrating to see police investigations yield little results when it gets handed over to the Crown.

“We do get frustrated at times when we put all this effort into a particular file and either charges aren't approved or it goes through the court system and from our opinion, the client doesn't receive the sentence that we feel they deserve for the particular offence," Supt. Hunter said.

He pointed to his detachment's "prolific offender management program" that he hopes to have implemented in the new year. He says the program will help provide prosecutors and judges a full picture of an accused's history.

“That will afford the opportunity for a fulsome picture of the devastation this person causes in the community ... and gives them the proper sentencing. Or give them the help they need to get them out of this cycle, whether it's a treatment facility or whatnot,” Supt. Hunter said. “Once we get it properly resourced with the correct amount of members, I'm looking forward to see the effectiveness of it.”