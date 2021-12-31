Kelowna Politics Story of the Year: Controversy dogged Conservative MP Tracy Gray, but it wasn't enough to turn off voters

Madison Erhardt

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2021. Today, for our Kelowna Politics Story of the Year, we are looking at MP Tracy Gray's multiple controversies.

Tracy Gray was no stranger to controversy in 2021.

The Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative MP drew the ire of the LGBTQ community when she joined several other Conservative MP in voting against Bill C-6, which would have amended the Criminal Code to make conversion therapy illegal in Canada.

Widely condemned as abuse, conversion therapy is a process of trying to change the sexual orientation of a person to heterosexual through a variety of practices such as talk therapy, hypnosis and electric shocks.

Gray voted in favour of the bill at first reading but not a final adoption, arguing the bill “needed improvements to its wording, including the definition and right of parents and advisors to have conversations.”

She said she has always been a supporter of the LGBTQ community.

A coalition of Kelowna-Lake Country 2S-LGBTQIA+ citizens and allies demanded an apology, saying that while "support for rainbow crosswalks are gestures that are appreciated, such performative acts ring hollow when a real issue causing explicit and significant harm to our community is unable to garner similar support from you," they stated in a letter.

“We trust that you will see fit to do the right thing.”

Some who participated in a virtual town hall meeting asked for Gray to resign as MP.

Gray was later told she was not welcome at any Kelowna Pride events, a decision she slammed as playing "partisan politics."

A new version of the bill passed unanimously in the House of Commons last month and has formally been adopted into law.

Surprisingly, the issue was not front-and-centre when a federal election was called a few weeks later.

Instead, Gray found herself in the middle of a new controversy, namely whether she had been vaccinated or not.

Her Liberal opponent, Tim Krupa made her refusal to state her vaccination status an election issue.

Gray refused several questions regarding her status, saying repeatedly she has followed the best medical health advice from day one of the pandemic, and continues to "strictly adhere to all public health guidelines."

The day after being questioned by Castanet News, she reluctantly revealed she had been fully vaccinated, while still believing personal health information should be a private matter.

Despite the controversies, Gray easily won re-election, receiving more than 45 per cent of the ballots cast compared with nearly 27 per cent for Krupa.