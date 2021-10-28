The City of Kelowna will redraw its boundary to include one new piece of property

Photo: Google Maps

The City of Kelowna is set to redraw its boundary to include one new property adjacent to Kelowna International Airport.

The property in question, 4150 Old Vernon Road, was recently purchased by the airport.

It presently sits within the Regional District of Central Okanagan boundaries.

The airport is requesting the boundary redefinition so the land in question, along with adjacent city-owned land, can be developed to provide support services for the "Aerospace Campus," as defined within the 2045 Airport Master Plan.

A house on the property is presently being rented on a month-by-month basis.

In order to redefine the boundary, the city will need to make a formal request to the RDCO, and submit a request to the province.