Kelowna Fire Department douses accidental garage fire

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna resident sustained burns while extinguishing a garage fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called for a report of smoke from a home's garage just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Fizet Avenue.

When crews arrived they were met by a resident who said the fire had been put out.

The fire was indeed mostly out, but still smouldering. Crews completed extinguishment and ventilated the structure.

One resident sustained minor smoke inhalation and second degree burns to his hands while trying to extinguish the blaze. The person was treated at the scene by fire crews and BCAS. All other occupants were able to escape safely without injury.

Fortunately, no other structures were impacted, as damage was contained to the garage. The fire was accidental.