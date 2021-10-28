Emergency crews respond to rollover on Big White Rd.

Photo: Contributed Big White Rd. Thursday late morning

More evidence of how slippery some of the roads at higher elevations are on Thursday.

This photo taken on the Big White Rd. just before 11 a.m. shows emergency crews on scene a single-vehicle rollover into the ditch.

RCMP vehicles and BC Emergency Health Services were on the scene at the time the photo was taken.

Environment Canada is calling for 10-15 centimetres of snow over the Paulson Summit with rising freezing levels resulting in snow changing to rain over the Paulson Summit, Kootenay Pass near midday Thursday.

However, intense rain over the Kootenay Pass is expected to continue through Friday morning with a further 40 mm of rain expected. Environment Canada indicates the precipitation is expected to switch back to snow this evening with another 10 cm of snow possible near the Paulson summit tonight.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.