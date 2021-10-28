181364
Kelowna  

Emergency crews respond to rollover on Big White Rd.

Rollover on Big White Rd.

- | Story: 350002

More evidence of how slippery some of the roads at higher elevations are on Thursday.

This photo taken on the Big White Rd. just before 11 a.m. shows emergency crews on scene a single-vehicle rollover into the ditch.

RCMP vehicles and BC Emergency Health Services were on the scene at the time the photo was taken.

Environment Canada is calling for 10-15 centimetres of snow over the Paulson Summit with rising freezing levels resulting in snow changing to rain over the Paulson Summit, Kootenay Pass near midday Thursday.

However, intense rain over the Kootenay Pass is expected to continue through Friday morning with a further 40 mm of rain expected. Environment Canada indicates the precipitation is expected to switch back to snow this evening with another 10 cm of snow possible near the Paulson summit tonight.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

177362
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
179737


181709


Real Estate
4527534
575 DELL ROAD
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,900
more details
167330


180319


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Little
Little Kelowna SPCA >


181708




What is this!?

Must Watch
Police recover 500 rounds of ammunition from Rust set
Showbiz
Police have recovered 500 rounds of ammunition from the set of...
Hidden details in Disney movies
Galleries
Check out these interesting Disney film hidden details.
High School Musical… without the music
Must Watch
Have you ever imagined what High School Musical 2 would sound...
Math professor fixes projector screen
Must Watch
Matthew Weathers pulls a prank on his class for April Fools.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
175844
181656