Central Okanagan recorded 157 new COVID-19 cases last week

Photo: BC CDC New COVID-19 cases by local health area, identified between Oct. 10 and 16.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan continues to slowly decrease, while cases elsewhere in the Okanagan have gone up slightly.

New geographical data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows 157 new cases of the virus were identified in the Central Okanagan between Oct. 17 and 23, down by 14 from the week prior.

But to the north, cases rose in the Vernon, Armstrong/Spallumcheen, Enderby and Salmon Arm areas, to 69, 17, 33 and 47 cases respectively.

The 33 new cases in the Enderby is the most cases recorded in the region in a single week. With a population of a little more than 8,200 people, the weekly rate of infection in the area was more than 400 per 100,000 people, the highest rate among Interior local health areas and far more than any regions in the Fraser Health or Vancouver Coastal Health regions.

Enderby has the lowest rate of COVID vaccinations among Interior regions, with 65 per cent of residents 12 and older having received two doses. This is about 20 per cent less than the provincial average.

Kamloops also saw new cases rise moderately last week, with 145 new cases recorded.

New cases throughout much of the the South Okanagan remained relatively stable, with 33 cases recorded in Penticton and 14 cases recorded in the Southern Okanagan area, which includes Oliver and Osoyoos.

The Keremeos region saw cases decrease substantially to just three cases – a drop of 16 – while Summerland recorded 14 new cases, doubling the previous week's case count.

The Surrey and Abbotsford regions recorded the highest number of cases last week, with 357 and 301 cases respectively.

All of the Northern Health local health areas except for Kitimat and Haida Gwaii recorded high case rates of more than 20 daily infections per 100,000 people.

