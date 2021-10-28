Central Okanagan recorded 157 new COVID-19 cases last week

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan continues to slowly decrease, while cases elsewhere in the Okanagan have gone up slightly.
New geographical data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows 157 new cases of the virus were identified in the Central Okanagan between Oct. 17 and 23, down by 14 from the week prior.
But to the north, cases rose in the Vernon, Armstrong/Spallumcheen, Enderby and Salmon Arm areas, to 69, 17, 33 and 47 cases respectively.
The 33 new cases in the Enderby is the most cases recorded in the region in a single week. With a population of a little more than 8,200 people, the weekly rate of infection in the area was more than 400 per 100,000 people, the highest rate among Interior local health areas and far more than any regions in the Fraser Health or Vancouver Coastal Health regions.
Enderby has the lowest rate of COVID vaccinations among Interior regions, with 65 per cent of residents 12 and older having received two doses. This is about 20 per cent less than the provincial average.
Kamloops also saw new cases rise moderately last week, with 145 new cases recorded.
New cases throughout much of the the South Okanagan remained relatively stable, with 33 cases recorded in Penticton and 14 cases recorded in the Southern Okanagan area, which includes Oliver and Osoyoos.
The Keremeos region saw cases decrease substantially to just three cases – a drop of 16 – while Summerland recorded 14 new cases, doubling the previous week's case count.
The Surrey and Abbotsford regions recorded the highest number of cases last week, with 357 and 301 cases respectively.
All of the Northern Health local health areas except for Kitimat and Haida Gwaii recorded high case rates of more than 20 daily infections per 100,000 people.
Interior local health areas weekly cases:
- Central Okanagan: high of 922, Aug. 8-14; most recently 157 (-14)
- Vernon: high of 263, Aug. 22-28; most recently 69 (+23)
- Armstrong/Spallumcheen: high of 31, Sept. 5-11; most recently 17 (+5)
- Enderby: previous high of 30, Sept. 19-25; most recently 33 (+13)
- Salmon Arm: high of 104, Sept. 5-11; most recently 47 (+6)
- Kamloops: high of 270, Sept. 5-11; most recently 145 (+27)
- Penticton: high of 69, Sept. 19-25; most recently 33 (+5)
- Keremeos: high of 19, Oct. 10-16; most recently 3 (-16)
- Southern Okanagan: high of 54, Dec. 6-12; most recently 14 (+4)
- Summerland: high of 21, Sept. 5-11; most recently 14 (+7)
- Revelstoke: high of 37, Dec. 27-Jan. 2; most recently 6 (same)
- Golden: high of 38, Aug. 22-28; most recently 2 (+1)
- Arrow Lakes: high of 14, Sept. 26-Oct. 2; most recently 1 (+1)
- Kootenay Lake: high of 5, Aug. 22-28; most recently 0 (-4)
- Windermere: high of 34, April 4-10; most recently 10 (same)
- Kimberley: high of 18, Aug. 22-28; most recently 2 (+2)
- Cranbrook: high of 90, Sept. 26 – Oct. 2; most recently 30 (-13)
- Fernie: high of 44, Jan. 17-23; most recently 8 (+3)
- Creston: high of 56, Aug. 15-21; most recently 4 (-2)
- Nelson: high of 153, Aug. 15-21; most recently 10 (same)
- Castlegar: high of 34, Aug. 8-14; most recently 3 (-4)
- Trail: high of 79, Sept. 19-25; most recently 5 (-11)
- Grand Forks: high of 45, Aug. 29-Sept. 4; most recently 6 (-4)
- Kettle Valley: high of 25, Aug. 29-Sept. 4; most recently 0 (-1)
- Princeton: high of 6, Sept. 5-11; most recently 3 (same)
- Merritt: high of 43, Sept. 26-Oct. 2; most recently 7 (-10)
- South Cariboo: high of 23, Sept. 5-11; most recently 0 (-2)
- Lillooet: high of 10, Sept. 26-Oct. 2; most recently 5 (+1)
- Cariboo/Chilcotin: high of 140, Jan. 10-16; most recently 52 (-5)
- 100 Mile: previous high of 42, Sept. 26-Oct. 2; most recently 3 (-17)
- North Thompson: high of 5, Sept. 19-25; most recently 5 (+2)