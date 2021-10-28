Shots fired at occupied home in Kelowna

Photo: Jayden Wasney

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Kelowna home Wednesday night.

RCMP were called to the 800-block of Kiniski Road, just off Springfield Road, before 11 p.m.

The shooting appears targeted.

“Frontline officers immediately attended the area and located evidence of gunfire that targeted a specific residence,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “The residence was occupied by six adults at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

RCMP searched the area extensively, but no suspects were located.

Officers remain in the area Thursday morning collecting evidence and speaking to potential witnesses.

Anyone with information on this crime, or who had surveillance video of the area, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300.