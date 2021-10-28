Shred the North event to return to Big White Ski Resort

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Life is beginning to return to normal and major events will return to Big White Ski Resort this season.

The second stop of the Shred the North Series, the last stop for Para-Snowboard athletes to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games, is coming to Big White in February.

"This is an exciting announcement for the province of British Columbia, Central Okanagan, and Big White Ski Resort," says Big White Ski Resort senior V.P. Micheal J. Ballingall.

Big White Ski Resort has been hosting the event for many years but has had to scale back on some events due to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome back the world’s Para-snowboard Cross athletes to Big White Ski Resort.” says Ballingall. “Over the years we have grown to know these athletes and their passion for the sport and life and we do our best to make sure we produce a course that they can excel in and get them ready for the world stage.”

Mother Nature has been co-operating so far with several centimetres of snow already on the ground as of Thursday.

Big White opens for the winter ski season on November 25.