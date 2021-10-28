Interior Health is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot

Photo: pixabay

Interior Health is calling on everyone to protect themselves and increase immunity in the community by getting their annual flu vaccine.

The flu shot is now available free of charge to everyone six months of age and older, at pharmacies and clinics throughout the region.

“Everyone is at risk of influenza and spreading it to others, and as we continue to face the challenges of COVID-19, we encourage all British Columbians to get immunized,” says Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health interim chief medical health officer.

“Now that the influenza vaccine is available at no cost to everyone who wants one, there’s no better time.”



IH says getting your influenza vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from illness this winter.

"It is also a critical step to keeping the spread of influenza low in the community and through our health system," IH said in a press release.

Last year, public health measures including hand washing, mask use and physical distancing helped reduce the spread of COVID-19 as well as influenza.



Interior Health says some people are at increased risk of severe disease and complications, including: children under five years of age, people who are pregnant, Aboriginal, over the age of 65 years, and those with underlying chronic health conditions.