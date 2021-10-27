182157
Teen missing from Surrey has family in Kelowna

RCMP in Surrey are appealing to the public for help finding a 14-year old boy, and a relative in Kelowna says the teen could be passing through the Okanagan.

Gerrit Surette was last seen at Fleetwood Park Secondary School in Surrey at about 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Surette’s family and police are concerned for his safety and wellbeing. A family member in Kelowna reached out to Castanet, and suggested Gerritt might be possibly passing through the area.

He is described as 5’7” tall, approximately 150 pounds, with dark-blonde hair. Surette was wearing a black and white tracksuit.

Anyone with information that could lead to Surette’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

