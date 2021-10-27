181646
Death toll from outbreak climbs to 17 at Kelowna care home

More deaths at Cottonwoods

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Kelowna long-term care home continues to claim lives.

Interior Health reports two more deaths at Cottonwoods Care Centre in its daily update on outbreaks in the region.

Cottonwoods now has had 70 confirmed cases: 55 residents and 15 staff. As of Wednesday, 17 deaths are connected to the outbreak.

It’s one of five active outbreaks still listed by Interior Health.

The others are at Overlander Long-Term Care in Kamloops with 28 cases and five deaths, Village by the Station in Penticton, with 41 cases and three deaths, Haven Hill Care Centre in Penticton, with 12 cases and one death and Deni House in Williams Lake, with 12 cases and one death.

While two more deaths have been added to the death toll at Cottonwoods, it’s not known exactly when those people passed away.

This is the second, and far deadlier, outbreak at the local care home. Last spring, 26 residents and three staff members contracted the virus, and two residents died, before the outbreak was declared over on May 4.

