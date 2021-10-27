Cantina del Centro opening new location at Big White Ski Resort

Photo: Facebook

It looks like Cantina del Centro is making a move up the mountain.

The popular Mexican restaurant, which was born in Nelson and added a location in downtown Kelowna last year, appears to be expanding to Big White Ski Resort, according to the Ski Resort Jobs page.

The newest Cantina will be located in the Inn at Big White, which is in the heart of the village centre at the ski resort.

Cantina del Centro is looking for line and prep cooks at the Big White location for the upcoming ski season.

Restaurant ownership could not be reached for comment.