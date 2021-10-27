181364
180269
Kelowna  

Well-respected professor at UBC Okanagan passed away suddenly last month

Prominent professor dies

- | Story: 349915

UBC Okanagan has lost a prominent member of its faculty.

Dr. Hugo De Burgos, Associate Professor of Teaching in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences’ Department of Community, Culture, and Global Studies, passed away suddenly late last month.

While neither the university nor his obituary stated the cause of death, a newspaper article in his native El Salvador stated Dr. De Burgos succumbed to COVID-19.

Dr Burgos was born in El Salvador, but moved to Edmonton in the early 80's at the age of 18.

He eventually earned his Bachelor's Degree in Cultural Anthropology from McGill University, Montreal, in 1992, and his Master's in Medical Anthropology from the University of Toronto a year later.

"Dr. De Burgos leaves behind a rich legacy in teaching, mainly in the area of medical anthropology and wellness, where he shared anthropological perspectives with his students," UBCO stated in mourning his passing.

"Although focused on teaching, Dr. De Burgos continued his research and writing work, which covered a variety of topics in both Spanish and English, over the course of his distinguished career."

Both the university and the Spanish-language Salvadoran newspaper applauded the connection he maintained to his homeland.

According to ElSalvador.com, he founded the Octavio Burgos Museum of Ethnology and History in his hometown.

"While in Canada, Dr. De Burgos contributed widely within the refugee, Latino, immigrant, and social justice communities," the UBCO statement said.

"He was passionately political, and formed a wide and diverse community network, in part by drawing on his dazzling musical abilities, artistic talents, and passion for uniting people around a common cause."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

177362
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
179737


181709


Real Estate
4568238
5341 Chute Lake road
6 bedrooms 4 baths
$929,000
more details
183018


178458


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Petey -Bonded With Bo
Petey -Bonded With Bo Kelowna SPCA >


178057


180272


Drew Barrymore and Tom Green enjoy friendly reunion almost 20 years after marriage split

Showbiz
Drew Barrymore has reunited in-person with her ex-husband Tom Green for the first time in almost two decades. The former flames...
Cats have heated argument
Must Watch
Cats have a heated argument and it sounds hilarious!
Please explain
Galleries
Some explanation needed here…
Please explain (2)
Galleries
ABBA confirm retirement ahead of new album Voyage
Music
ABBA's new album Voyage will be their last, the group has...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173983
181656