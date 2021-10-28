182157
Chilly Halloween night expected for Thompson-Okanagan

Dress warm on Halloween

Trick-or-treaters may want to dress warm for Halloween in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Doug Lundquist says a ridge of high pressure is on the way, which may bring some cool, frosty conditions with some cloudy periods throughout the big night.

“We’re expecting a high of about 7 degrees during the day with sun in the sky throughout the day, and then lows that night hover around -1, so you’ll definitely want to dress warm with the costumes as the clouds roll in,” he said.

Halloween should also be relatively dry, with little-to-no wind.

“Pretty light, and calm wind. I wouldn't expect there to be much wind that night. It’ll be pretty pleasant, but parents may want to have their coffee ready,” Lundquist added.

While it could be chilly it likely won't be snowy. At this time last year, snow had already fallen in many parts of the Thompson Okanagan.

181656