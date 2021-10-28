Five Guys looking for new spot after West Kelowna location closes

Photo: Instagram

There is a chance that those in the Okanagan who have an affinity for Five Guys Burgers and Fries will be able to get their fix once again in the future.

The valley’s only Five Guys location had been located in West Kelowna’s Snyatan Shopping Centre, but it closed permanently in September.

Five Guys spokesperson Jessica Lloyd said the company is actively searching for a new location in the Central Okanagan.

“Our international team is always looking for just the right space to open a new store, and we hope to find a new location in the Kelowna area soon,” Lloyd said in an email to Okanagan Edge.