Speeding vehicles worry Kelowna neighbourhood after fatal crash

Madison Erhardt

Residents of Southeast Kelowna are raising concerns about speeding vehicles and street racing in the area, something they say is a nightly occurrence.

Blair Wilson says he has lived in the area for 10 years, and every year, the situation gets worse.

“There's a lot of strollers, there's a lot of little kids, there's a lot of dogs which is fabulous — but the street racing that we have experienced over the last 10 years is peaking as well. It's coinciding with the growth of our community and expansion of families and it is no longer as safe as it was before.”

Hayley Reimer has two children and says every time she goes out with them, she has to pay extra attention.

“We are just learning how to ride a bike because it is the perfect street to ride on. It is straight, no bumps, no hills, but unfortunately that brings a lot of teenagers and young adult crowd with their vehicles at dusk and we find that we have a lot of people street racing and going extremely fast.”

The community says there is a growing concern after a crash Monday night on Spiers Road that claimed the life of one man and injured another. Police say speed is believed to be a factor.

‘“It is just a track that is straight out and at 9:30, 10 o'clock at night we hear the kids racing up and down the streets and it's dangerous. The kids these speeds are going and the way that they manufacture cars now, I don’t think these kids realize they are putting their life in jeopardy.” Wilson said.

Chantel Robert says her teenage daughter cycles on the road, but she worries about drivers.

“If she is coming home and it is a little dark out and there is racing, I do get quite concerned about if she is going to make it home safely. All it takes is that one quick second to lose control of your vehicle.”

The community says they would like to see speed bumps installed where possible and RCMP patrolling more regularly.

“There is no street light here. There are a couple of stop signs, there are a lot of straightaways and it is a quiet area. I think because of that people want to come up here and do their drag racing because the chances of them getting in trouble or caught are little to none," Robert added.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Kelowna for comment.