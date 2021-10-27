182157
Kelowna  

RBC makes $75K donation to Okanagan College

The Royal Bank of Canada has gifted Okanagan College $75,000.

RBC is donating $35,000 to the schools fundraising campaign for a new Health Sciences Centre at the Kelowna campus. The remaining $40,000 will support future investment in the campus.

“Okanagan College plays a critical role in providing the skilled employees that power our region’s economy,” said Courtney Hesse, RBC’s regional vice president for the Okanagan and Kootenays.

“Whether that's an in-demand health care professional or a budding entrepreneur, we're proud to support education and equipping our young people to become tomorrow's leaders.”

Since 2005, the RBC Foundation has donated $300,000 to support a variety of projects and programs at the school.

The bank launched RBC on Campus in 2019, a space on the College’s Kelowna campus that provides financial literacy support for students, including budgeting and planning.

“This gift is incredibly timely as we open the Health Sciences Centre and continue to purchase the final pieces of equipment for students,” said Okanagan College Foundation executive director Helen Jackman.

“Our many thanks to RBC for giving to health care education and OC’s future where we will continue to serve our communities with leadership and relevant skills training.”

The B.C. government officially marked the opening of Okanagan College’s new Health Sciences Centre in October. The Okanagan College Foundation is offering private tours so the public can see firsthand the impact this Centre will make on our community. To learn more, click here.

