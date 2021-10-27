Dierks Bentley to play Kelowna's Prospera Place in January

Photo: Contributed

Large concerts are slowly making their post-pandemic return to Kelowna.

Country-music star Dierks Bentley will play Prospera Place on Jan. 28, 2022, supported by Jordan Davis and Tenille Arts.

"People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley said.

“For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”

Show promoters are calling Dierks Bentley a “dominant voice” in country music, with over 6.4 billion streams and 20 number-one hits.

The Kelowna show will be followed by a stop in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Jan. 29, 2022. Tickets for the entire 21-city “Beers on Me’ tour will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.