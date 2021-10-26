New pub to open in old Fernando's location downtown next year

Photo: Leo's Pub

A pub chain that got its start on the Prairies is opening downtown Kelowna next year at the old Fernando’s location.

Leopold’s Tavern announced on Facebook Tuesday it will be opening at 279 Bernard Avenue in early 2022.

The brief announcement pledges to “keep the good times rolling” at the location.

The first Leopold’s Tavern opened in 2013 downtown Regina, Sask. The chain now operates one location in Victoria, four in Alberta, three in Winnipeg and eight in Saskatchewan.

“So what exactly is Leopold’s Tavern you might ask? It’s open to interpretation… it’s whatever you want it to be. It’s your local haunt, your clubhouse, a place to celebrate, your second home, your getaway, a part of your community or even your place of work,” the chain said on social media.

Leopold’s is currently taking employee applications for its Kelowna location.

Fernando’s Pub closed at the end of September, ending a 10-year-long run at the location.