Time is running out to have your say on Kelowna's e-scooters

Deadline for e-scooter input

Cindy White

They were the subject of a flurry of complaints early on, but the uproar has died down lately.

Now the City of Kelowna wants your feedback on its shared e-scooter pilot program.

“So what we’re doing right now is we’re taking a look at how this first year has gone. We’re doing a full program evaluation and as part of that, it’s really important for us to hear from everyone, from the entire community. Whether you ride a shared e-scooter or haven’t over this experience, we want to know what your thoughts are,” said Marian VanZerr, strategic transportation planning manager, City of Kelowna.

“We’ve been hearing from the community since the program launched in mid-April about ideas and feedback for how they’d like to see the program improved. We’ve been making steady improvements on an ongoing basis and recently, in the last several weeks, we’ve been hearing far fewer concerns for people.”

One of the two current operators in the city, Roll Technologies Inc., is hoping to operate right through the winter and has been adjusting for the change of seasons.

“We have the same level of employees and the same level of scooters, but we are doing some changes in terms of our deployment strategies,” said Arda Erturk, co-founder and chief communications officer, Roll Technologies Inc.

“For example, we are focusing on more school communities because we know that there’s some in-person activity in Okanagan College and UBCO. So we are strategically deploying more scooters in those areas,” adds Erturk.

Roll has also added more service in Rutland, answering the demand from commuters.

Both Lime and Roll told Castanet they plan to apply to operate in Kelowna during the second full year of the provincial electric kick-scooter pilot project. It's being tested in several other cities, including Vernon.

Kelowna residents have until Nov. 7 to give their input by visiting getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

