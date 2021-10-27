181646
Confederate flag, hanged figure featured in Kelowna Halloween display

Confederate display at home

The man of colour, who wishes to stay anonymous, tells Castanet looking at the Richter Street home brought him to tears.

"As I got closer I was horrified and heartbroken. In the middle of the houses, the roof was a large confederate flag with a skull in a confederate hat in the middle of it. I looked to the right at the nearest tree, there was a figure hung by a noose. Wearing black rubber gloves and a stuffed black piece of cloth for its head."

"Me and my classmates were absolutely disgusted by this display, and as a black man I couldn't help but shed a tear at this ignorance," the man told Castanet.

The homeowner, who declined to provide a name or speak on camera, told Castanet that he doesn't understand why people would be offended by the decor.

He first said he picked out the flag because of the colours and the skull, but then compared the flag to what he believes is scripture in the Bible.

"It was slavery, it wasn't racist. Doesn't the Bible say something about having a slave work for you?' And no one says anything about that, but one flag stays up and all of a sudden all hell breaks loose," he said, dismissing the concerns.

The homeowner initially said he was open to taking down the figure hanging by the noose, but at the end of the conversation with Castanet, declared he would be leaving it up.

