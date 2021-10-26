Easter Seals Drop Zone raises $66K for Camp Winfield

Photo: Easter Seals

Thanks to the Stober Foundation’s $25,000 donation, the Easter Seals Drop Zone event surpassed its fundraising goal to send kids and adults with disabilities to Camp Winfield in Lake Country.

Drop Zone has been hosted in Vancouver since 2005, and expanded to Kelowna in 2021. The event gets the community to step out of their comfort zone by rappelling 18 storeys down the Landmark 6 office tower. All together, the event raised an astounding $66,000 for Camp Winfield.

“We are so grateful to the Stober Foundation for their generous donation and helping us make the first ever Kelowna Drop Zone in support of children and adults with disabilities a smashing success,” says Lisa Beck, President and CEO of Easter Seals British Columbia/Yukon.

"We couldn't have done this event without their support, both in front and behind the scenes, and we are so excited to take the event to new heights in 2022 for our 75th birthday when we hold it at the new 23 storey Landmark 7 office tower being built.”

For over 50 years, Easter Seals has given more than 35,000 campers a week away from home to try new activities such as wheelchair basketball and water polo, and gives them a place to meet new friends just like themselves, in a safe, fun environment.

“The Okanagan community once again showed us their passion for Camp Winfield and making life better for children and adults with disabilities,” says Beck. “The event sold out early and we had even more people trying to sign up on the spot when they saw everyone rappelling from the tower and the fun events happening at the bottom.”

“The Landmark District hosted their annual BBQ for the office tower on the same day raising funds on the ground and also providing us use of the building at no charge. We had an amazing turn out and we can’t wait to do it again.”

Next year’s event is set for September 20th, 2022, and will take on an even higher building at the newly constructed Landmark 7. You can register for the event by clicking here.