181594
181042
Kelowna  

Pilot project allows dogs into pair of Lake Country parks

Testing dogs in local parks

- | Story: 349751

Pilot projects are officially underway in two regional parks within the District of Lake Country.

One of the pilot projects allows dogs to be off-leash in Kopje Regional Park, while the other allows dogs on-leash on trails within Kaloya Regional Park.

Dogs are not allowed on the beach area of either park.

Until this trial, neither of the two regional parks has allowed dogs within park boundaries.

The pilot projects provide more dog-friendly access options and run during the slower off-season months from October through March next year.

To prepare for these trial projects, RDCO Parks Services staff have increased signage for visitors and provided dog-bag dispensers and waste containers for dog owners to place bagged dog waste

Visitors are reminded that neither parking lot is maintained from November 1 to the end of March and the entrance gate at Kopje Regional Park is closed during that period.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

177362
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
179738


181709


Real Estate
4557543
371 Woodpark Crescent
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$999,000
more details
182734


178932


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Minnow - Adoption Pending
Minnow - Adoption Pending Kelowna SPCA >


181708


180272


Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz photographed holding hands

Showbiz
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have been spotted holding hands in New York. The Magic Mike star and the singer/actress were...
Time for Nostalgia
Galleries
Here’s a little dose of nostalgia… how many of these...
Time for Nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Kim Kardashian ‘stalker’ arrested again
Showbiz
Kim Kardashian's alleged stalker has been arrested at her...
Open door policy
Must Watch
Guy sneaks into friend’s house and takes a video to send...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
178288