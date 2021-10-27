Pilot project allows dogs into pair of Lake Country parks

Photo: Contributed

Pilot projects are officially underway in two regional parks within the District of Lake Country.

One of the pilot projects allows dogs to be off-leash in Kopje Regional Park, while the other allows dogs on-leash on trails within Kaloya Regional Park.

Dogs are not allowed on the beach area of either park.

Until this trial, neither of the two regional parks has allowed dogs within park boundaries.

The pilot projects provide more dog-friendly access options and run during the slower off-season months from October through March next year.

To prepare for these trial projects, RDCO Parks Services staff have increased signage for visitors and provided dog-bag dispensers and waste containers for dog owners to place bagged dog waste

Visitors are reminded that neither parking lot is maintained from November 1 to the end of March and the entrance gate at Kopje Regional Park is closed during that period.