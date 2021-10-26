Crossbow, imitation gun seized during Pandosy police incident

Photo: Wayne Moore An RCMP officer on Kelowna's Pandosy Street Monday evening.

The Kelowna RCMP says they seized a crossbow and imitation firearm during an incident on Pandosy Street Monday night.

Police were called to the 1900-block of Pandosy at around 5 p.m. for a report of a man with a weapon. The suspect was determined to be in a residence in the area.

“The area was cordoned off and assistance was requested from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Five suspects were taken into custody without incident.”

A crossbow and fake gun were seized in the course of the investigation.

“All suspects have been released from custody without charges, and our investigation is ongoing. At this time we believe this incident was caused by someone carrying an imitation firearm in public,” says Inspector Adam MacIntosh of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Fortunately, the matter was resolved safely and professionally by our officers without incident.”

No further information is being released.