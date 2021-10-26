Police investigating robbery of business in Lake Country

Photo: RCMP file photo

An investigation is underway after an unknown male suspect allegedly robbed a business in Lake Country.

Police were called to a business in the 11000-block of Highway 97 at roughly 10:30 p.m. on October 25.

The suspect allegedly entered the business where he mentioned he was carrying a gun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Officers performed a deep search of the area, but did not capture the suspect.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid-thirties, standing six-feet tall with a slim to medium build.

At the time, he was wearing a pink toque, black jacket, jeans, boots and blue mask on the lower half of his face.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to come forward and speak to the Lake Country RCMP by calling 250-766-2288, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.