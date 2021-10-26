1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast Kelowna crash Monday night

Madison Erhardt

One person is dead following a fatal crash on Spiers Road in Kelowna overnight.

Kelowna RCMP were called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m., on the 3700 block of Spiers Road.

A blue Chevrolet went off the road and down a large embankment in the single-vehicle collision.

The adult male driver of the car was declared deceased at the scene, says Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

A 16-year-old male passenger was rushed to hospital by paramedics with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash was closed for several hours, and police continue to investigate what led to the crash.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own, parallel investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.