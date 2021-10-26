Start of 'paradigm shift' coming to B.C. forestry sector, says MLA

Photo: file photo

With the B.C. Interior losing sawmills at a pace of two per year and apocalyptic wildfire seasons becoming the norm, the results speak for themselves.

B.C. has historically mismanaged its forests.

The provincial government last week announced a series of changes to the Forests and Range Practices Act — the primary piece of legislation that underpins how the forest industry operates in B.C.

“It's not exactly anyone's fault,” said Roly Russell, NDP MLA for Boundary-Similkameen and Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development.

“But incremental changes to the management of our forests over decades, essentially have put us in a place where we really need to see a paradigm shift in how we're making decisions in our forests,” he told Castanet in an interview Monday.

Under the new system, the government will develop 10-year forest landscape plans in collaboration with First Nations and stakeholders and post them publicly, replacing existing forest stewardship plans that had been developed largely by industry.

Plans related to harvesting and road building for the next five years also will have to be posted publicly, allowing residents to comment.

But for a forest industry that currently makes harvesting plans months, not years, in advance that means big change.

“It's not a surprise to the industry,” Russel said, “They've known these changes are coming.”

In a statement to Castanet, Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. said it applauds the government’s efforts “to modernize the forest sector while ensuring our forests are sustainable for future generations and that our management practices assist in the fight against climate change.”

Other announced changes give First Nations increased say in what and where is harvested, something Tolko says it is looking towards.

“Our communities are essential to the success of this sector, and the changes are a step in ensuring it remains a driving economic contributor in BC,” the company continued.

The government is also gaining new powers in the management of forest resource roads constructed by logging companies. Roads will now must be deactivated when permits expire, something wildlife groups have asked for for years.

The Forests Practices Board, B.C.’s forests watchdog, estimated in 2015 were 600,000 kilometres of bush roads in the province — enough to circumnavigate the globe 15 times — with 10,000 kilometres being added annually.

In that same 2015 report, the Forest Practices Board noted that it had been a decade since the watchdog first raised concerns about how bush roads were being managed, but there had been “little” progress on the situation.

That’s how the majority of the reports generated by the Forest Practices Board have been treated over the years by both NDP and Liberal governments — acknowledged publicly, then ignored.

Board chair Kevin Kriese called the changes announced last week “only a start,” given the complexity of implementing new forestry policies on the ground. He's keen to see a timeline, a fast pace and details on how and when the changes will take effect.

He noted long-term thinking and planning in the B.C. forestry sector “doesn't exist today.”

Having those longer-term plans posted publicly is also a big step towards greater transparency, he said.

The current system "doesn't actually show you where you're going to log, so how does the public review and comment when they can't actually see?" he asked.

More often than not, the public now typically finds out about logging plans when flagging tape starts appearing on trees in an area they frequent — like a set of snowshoe trails outside Penticton.

Russell said the changes illustrate a move away from “a system that really had timber as the single-minded kind of focus, with everything else being secondary.”

The BC Interior forest industry has been losing mills at a pace of more than two a year since 2005, driven in big part, by a lack of timber following a rush on salvage logging pine-beetle kill.

Russell says he believes the communities and families supported by the forestry sector understand change is needed.

“What we've seen in the past… it hasn't been working for rural communities,” he said. “We’re losing jobs as it is, we're seeing mills close.”

“These kinds of changes, in my mind, help us get out of that rut of very short-term thinking and focus a bit on the longer lens here, which will lead us to more secure jobs and more sustainable jobs in our community," he adde.

The latest proposed changes would also give B.C.'s chief forester the power to create mandatory "stocking standards" or reforestation requirements.

"Sometimes (harvesting) licensees choose a stocking standard based on some short-term objectives," Kriese said. "Sometimes that's not the (forest) stands you really want 30, 40, 50 or 100 years from now, so, the chief forester could step in and say, actually, on these kinds of sites, we've decided that we want a different trajectory."

Another key change would allow for the public disclosure of penalties and fines levied under the Forest and Range Practices Act, said Kriese, explaining that the public doesn't find out what happened if someone has broken the law.

The Ministry of Forests said the changes are expected to come into effect through regulation over the next year.

with files from the Canadian Press