City of Kelowna looks to cut greenhouse gas emissions from on-road vehicle fleet in half in 10 years

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna hopes to be able to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its vehicle fleet.

Infrastructure operations manager Ian Wilson told council Monday the city could nearly cut greenhouse gas emitted from its on-road vehicle fleet in half over the next 10 years.

Wilson presented council with several recommendations from a "green fleet strategy," that would include purchasing only zero emission options, whenever possible, when buying new or replacement vehicles.

"We are projecting a two per cent increase in our fleet size each year," said Wilson.

"Doing nothing different, we could see a 20 per cent increase in GHG over the next 10 years.

"Following the recommendations in the report, we could see a 49 per cent reduction from the on-road fleet."

Due to supply chain issues, Wilson says it may be extremely hard to find electric vehicles in 2022, suggesting instead 2023 may be the year to start making some headway.

Along with replacing the fleet with zero emission vehicles, Wilson recommended the policy be updated regularly as technology evolves, coming up with a fleet-specific target for greenhouse emissions, adding infrastructure in all city construction or renovations and exploring options where employees could use charging apparatus during the day when typically they would be idle.

"A similar model is being looked at with new chargers going into the Library Parkade later this year, where they will be used by the public during the day, and by the fleet at night."

And, while Wilson acknowledges electric vehicles are more expensive that gas and diesel vehicles, it's expected by 2025, the price difference will be about the same.

With the cost of owning and operating EV vehicles cheaper, he expects the city wilol save at least two per cent on the entire fleet in 10 years.

"The nice thing about this is we are winning on both sides," said Coun. Luke Stack.

"We are achieving our greenhouse gas objectives and, at the same time, we are keeping some of our costs in check.

"I really do think, as time goes on, the savings will be substantial.'