Police swarm, close Kelowna's Pandosy Street after reports of a man with a weapon

Photo: Wayne Moore An officer on Kelowna's Pandosy Street Monday evening.

UPDATE: 6:35 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP confirm they are responding to a "high-risk incident" on Pandosy Street.

A portion of the street between Sutherland and Elliot avenues has been closed to all traffic as a result.

According to a news release, police say they were called to the area for a complaint of a man with what appeared to be a weapon outside of a building in the 1900-block of Pandosy Street.

“At this time, the suspect is believed to be contained, and we do not believe there is an active threat to the community,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We have closed Pandosy Street from Lake Avenue to Elliott Avenue as we deal with this matter. We are requesting that the public remain away from the area at this time.”

ORIGINAL 6 p.m.

There is a major police presence south of Kelowna’s downtown Monday evening.

RCMP have closed Pandosy Street between Elliot and Sutherland avenues.

Residents in the neighbourhood have been told police are responding to a firearms-related call. Some Mounties at the incident are armed with rifles.

An officer on scene suggested Pandosy Street will be closed for an extended period of time. No one has been shot, added the officer.

