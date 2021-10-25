Police swarm, close Kelowna's Pandosy Street

Photo: Wayne Moore An officer on Kelowna's Pandosy Street Monday evening.

There is a major police presence south of Kelowna’s downtown Monday evening.

RCMP have closed Pandosy Street between Elliot and Sutherland avenues.

Residents in the neighbourhood have been told police are responding to a firearms-related call. Some Mounties at the incident are armed with rifles.

An officer on scene suggested Pandosy Street will be closed for an extended period of time. No one has been shot, added the officer.

Castanet has requested more information from the Kelowna RCMP.

This story will be updated as more is known.