Booking an appointment to get a flu vaccination at a BC pharmacy is easier said than done

Cindy White

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced last week that the province is making flu shots available to everyone in B.C. over the age of 6 months for the first time — but how easy is it to book an appointment?

The government is relying on pharmacies to give out most of the 2.4 million doses it has ordered this flu season.

Castanet checked the London Drugs website to try to find a date at a local pharmacy, but had no luck.

“Last week, October 18, was the first day we could actually start injections and as soon as we opened it up, all of our websites were full right away,” explained Chris Chiew, general manager of pharmacy at London Drugs.

“The government took the number of flu shots we administered last year and gave us the same amount for the first couple of weeks, just to make sure we could go through it. They are trying to manage the inventory. They do have enough because my understanding is the second shipment of the flu shot should be arriving sometime this week. Once we get it into our stores this week, that’s when they’ll open up another set of appointments.”

Chiew said the first two weeks are always busy.

“If everybody is patient and keeps on checking back or actually puts their email address on our notification list, we will send an email once we receive the second shipment, and then we’ll open it up. It usually does fill up fairly quickly but if you keep on trying over and over again, eventually you will be able to get your flu shot.”

So, will there be enough doses to meet the demand?

“From what I see so far, and the number of doses that have been able to come in, I believe they’re going to have enough,” Chiew said.

2.4 million doses are scheduled to arrive in B.C. this flu season, up from 1.5 million in previous years.

In 2020, pharmacies administered approximately 1.1 million shots of influenza vaccine across the province, a new record, according to the health minister.

Most pharmacies are only booking appointments for people aged 5 and up. Parents of younger children will still have to book through their local health authority or their doctor’s office.