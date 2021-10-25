Police dog tracks suspect who ran away after crash in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

An Alberta man is facing potential charges after allegedly running away after a crash in Kelowna.

Police were called just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 to the 3300-block of Bulman Road after a vehicle had gone into the ditch.

Witnesses reported that the driver ran away on foot.

Officers, supported by a police dog, began a search. Police service dog Mysan and his handler tracked the suspect for several hours. He was arrested without further incident, police say.

Mounties then found illicit drugs in the crashed vehicle and on the suspect.

The 32-year-old Calgary man has been released from custody on conditions for a future court date.