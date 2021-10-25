Woman falls to death at Kelowna condo tower

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a woman fell to her death from the balcony at the One Water Street development Monday morning.

Police were called to the development at the corner of Ellis Street and Sunset Drive just before 10 a.m. and arrived to find an adult woman dead at the scene.

“We are in the beginning of the process of conducting a full investigation into the circumstances of this tragedy, but at this time we do not believe criminality is involved,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“The BC Coroners Service is now conducting a concurrent investigation to determine how and by what means the deceased came to her death.”

Residents of the building say they were told the woman fell from the 29th storey.

No other information is being released at this time.