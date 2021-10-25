Driver crossed centre line, hit light post in fatal Kelowna crash

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

An investigation is underway into a fatal crash Sunday afternoon in Kelowna.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Richter Street and Doyle Avenue for the single-vehicle crash at 1 p.m. Police arrived to find a white Chevrolet Malibu, with one occupant, extensively damaged.

“The investigation has determined that the vehicle was travelling southbound on Richter Street when it crossed into the oncoming traffic lanes and struck a light standard. The cause of the collision is under investigation,” said the Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

A 37-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are releasing no further information.