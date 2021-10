Contributed

A Kelowna resident had their car window shattered after it was hit with multiple bullets Wednesday.

A local business captured the incident on surveillance video.

"On October 20th, just after 3 p.m. two men were captured on video firing a weapon in an alley at Spall and Harvey causing damage to a parked vehicle. The vehicle sustained a shattered passenger window," Daniel Street said.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more details.