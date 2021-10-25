Kelowna Fire Department conducts high-angle rescue training days before new cranes are set to go up at Bernard Block

Cindy White

Two days before a pair of construction cranes were scheduled to start going up at the site of a deadly crane collapse at the Bernard Block, the Kelowna Fire Department was brushing up on its high-angle rescue training.

Firefighters were able to access a crane at Green Square on Mission Spring Drive Sunday thanks to Corwest Builders and Troika Management Corp.

“For us at Corwest and Troika Developments it’s an honour to be able to provide this opportunity for the Kelowna Fire Department. It’s such a huge part of our community here and it’s great to be able to give them access to our job site to perform some training today,” said Mike Woodroff, VP Construction, Troika Management and CorWest Builders.

As Kelowna grows out and up, the need for high-angle rescues is likely to increase.

“You definitely want to be prepared for any event that may take place and this high-angle rescue provides them the opportunity to train and be able to perform those types of rescues of people and property,” added Woodroff.

It was back on July 12, 2021, that a crane came crashing down as it was being dismantled following work on the 25 story Brooklyn condominium tower along Bernard Ave. Five people were killed; four construction workers and a man in his office in a neighbouring building that was hit by falling debris.

The incident is still under investigation by RCMP and WorkSafe BC.

Mission Group announced that starting Tuesday, October 26, two new cranes will be set up at the Bernard Block.

Emry Formworks and Morwest Crane and Services Ltd. have been hired to assemble and operate the cranes needed for the completion of the Block officer tower and the Bertram condo tower.