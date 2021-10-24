Serious single-vehicle collision closes Richter at Doyle

Richter Street is closed in downtown Kelowna after a serious single-vehicle crash.

The street is blocked in both directions at Doyle Ave, as emergency crews clean up the scene.

RCMP, the Kelowna Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service all responded to the crash, and the Jaws of Life were sent to the scene. Chest compressions were given to the male driver, before he was taken away in an ambulance. His condition is unknown at this time.

A witness says the white sedan was heading eastbound on Doyle Ave., approaching Richter St., and didn’t stop, driving across Richter St. and hitting a light standard.

The force of the collision knocked the traffic signal off the post and onto the street below.

Debris is scattered across the intersection and the car involved in the crash has sustained major front-end damage.